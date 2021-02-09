God’s House of Hope in Kilmichael is just $28,000 short of meeting their goal of $150,000 to pay off the bank note for the building.

Saturday, the center held “A Day of Hope,” an all-day family fun event filled with entertainers, games for children, food, and an opportunity for many to learn more about what the center does.

“We’re trusting and believing God for the rest,” Assistant Director Rebekah Pickens-Johnson said.

She said on Saturday, within the second hour of the event, they’d raised $30,000.

“It was going fast. Each hour, it went up and up. God blessed us Saturday,” she said. “And everything went so smooth; there were no hiccups, it went so well.”

She said the biggest fundraiser were the raffles.

“We raffled off 18 things from guns, jewelry, TVs, weed eaters, gift cards and gift certificates.”

Johnson said people have been asking how the organization was going to raise the rest of the funds. She said they’re looking into another fundraiser, and their goal is to pay off their bank note by September 30.

“We just wanted to thank everyone that came out. Saturday was so successful,” she said.

For those who still want to donate, donations can be sent to 800 School Road, Kilmichael MS, 39747 or by contact God’s House of Hope at 662-330-6020.