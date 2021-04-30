Long-serving Kilmichael Chief of Police David Eldridge was honored by House Rep. Karl Oliver (R-Winona) with a resolution in honor of his many years in service to the Town of Kilmichael. Eldridge retired at the end of 2020.

The resolution was voted on, immediately released and enrolled and signed on Thursday, Feb. 11. The Resolution, know has HB 16, states:

“WHEREAS, Kilmichael Police Department Chief of Police David Eldridge, an exemplary public servant, is retiring from the Kilmichael Police Department, hanging up his gun and badge, after dedicating 33 years of illustrious service and devotion to the citizens of the State of Mississippi.”

The resolution talks about Eldridge’s high school and college days. He attended Big Black Consolidated High School in Kilmichael and went on to attend Holmes Junior College where he took up auto mechanics. The resolution goes on to talk Eldridge owning Eldridge Hardware in the 1970s and 1980s with his father and brothers.

It goes on to talk about roles that Eldridge held such as a founding member of the Kilmichael Volunteer Fire Department, Justice of the Peace.

“…..a position he held for eight years until justices of the peace were transitioned to justice court judges, at which time he became one of the first justice court judges in Montgomery County, and occasionally held court in the hardware store and the downstairs bedroom of his home, where a couple was married late one night.”

It goes on to state: “WHEREAS, Chief Eldridge has been an exceptional police chief and meritorious leader to the people of the Kilmichael Police Department and throughout this great state, and his indomitable grit, dexterous abilities and passionate determination will be dearly missed by all of his colleagues and others who were fortunate to have the privileged opportunity to work with him and experience his greatness; and WHEREAS, it is the policy of the House of Representatives to pay tribute to fine, heroic Mississippians such as Kilmichael Police Department Chief of Police David Eldridge, a man consumed with a selfless drive to help others and whose outstanding leadership, dauntless fortitude and unwavering duty to protect and serve the people of Mississippi are truly appreciated and will never be forgotten.”