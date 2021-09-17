The Carroll County School District is preparing to replace the fencing around Marshall Elementary and install new fencing around J.Z. George High School.

Superintendent Jim Ray told the board that the fencing project at Marshall will be to replace the old chain link fence with a new black coated chain link fence. Ray said they will also replace the gate in front of Marshall that “rolls one way and swings the other way,” he said.

He said those will be replaced with ornamental iron with an M on the front of it at the front entrance of the school. He said the new gate will be replaced around the perimeter of the property and there will be a new fencing to replace part of the fence that has fallen into a ditch. He said there will also have to be some ditch work done and three pine trees removed.

“The old oak that’s there, we won’t touch it. But the pines will be cut down and we’ll have to carry it off. I think one of them has grown into the fence.

At J.Z. George a new fence will be placed around the property beginning at the intersection of George and Morgan Street. He said there will be a new entrance and exit gate for the school. He said there will also be a gate on Jefferson Street at the old gravel road, which will remain locked.

Trustee John Phillips asked what if a parent needed to get to their child.

“No, we’re not going to keep parents out. The front gate will be open and we’ll work on when gates will be open and when they’ll be closed,” he said. “And we can also put a camera there.”

He said after the fencing is installed, the district will look into a system to be able to monitor the gates. Like Marshall, the front gate at J.Z. George may have the mascot on it, but that’s still be being decided.

“We thought about putting a J and a Z on the gate,” Ray said. “But, it’s going to look nice.”

Ray said there are people who drive up on campus just to see what’s going on and they want to prevent that from happening.

“It’s for safety measures,” Ray said.