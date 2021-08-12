COVID-19 numbers are back on the rise as Carroll County and Montgomery County saw number in the double digits for the third week in a row. Montgomery County saw a significant spike as the county’s numbers have remained in the single digits since March 3, never reporting cases over 10.

For the week of July 31, Carroll County reported 14 new cases and Montgomery County reported 23 new cases.

As of Monday, Carroll County has reported 34 percent of its residents has received one dose of the vaccination and Montgomery County reported 43 percent. However, the percentage of fully vaccinated residents is lower.

Carroll reported 29 percent of its residents fully vaccinated and Montgomery reported 37 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.

In K-12, the Carroll County School District did not report and the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District report 1-5 teachers and 1-5 students tested positive, two teachers and nine students were quarantined at Winona Elementary School. 1-5 teachers and eight students tested positive and one teacher and 10 students have been quarantined at Winona High School since school started on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Today, the Mississippi Department of Health will be at the Montgomery County Health Department giving vaccinations. Please call 662-283-3655 to make an appointment.