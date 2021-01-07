WINONA – After more than 25 years with the Winona Police Department, Chief of Police Tommy Bibbs is retiring.

Bibbs’s resignation was accepted Monday night by the Winona Board of Aldermen at a special-called meeting of the board. His last day was yesterday.

Bibbs thanked Mayor Jerry Flowers and members of the board for allowing him the honor of serving as chief of police for the Winona Police Department, where he has spent his entire career in law enforcement.

The board voted to appoint Captain Calvin “Dooney” Young as interim chief until the new administration can appoint a new chief.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Captain Dan Herod, chief investigator at the Winona Police Department. Herod has served a total of 10 years at the Winona Police Department. He has more worked more than 21 years in law enforcement.

Herod’s last day was also yesterday.

The board also voted to allow Bibbs and Herod the opportunity to purchase their badges from the department.