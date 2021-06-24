WINONA – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors are looking at options in handling used tires brought to the county barn for disposal by residents and business owners.

According to Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood, in an effort to alleviate illegal dumping of used tires, the county allows tire businesses and garages to dispose of 40 tires per month at no charge. Residents can dispose of used tires free of charge. However, at one time, the county received grant funding from Mississippi Department of Environmental Services to offset the cost of tire disposal. That is no longer the case.

“We get $9,000 a year from MDEQ to clean up illegal dumps,” Wood said.

Wood said he spoke with a tire recycler in Saltillo, and he received a price of $250 per ton to recycle passenger tires disposed of at the county barn. That price goes up to $350 per ton if a single truck or tractor tire is included in the ton for recycling.

Board President Ron Wood suggested the county charge tire businesses and garages for disposing of used tires.

“They charge a disposal fee when they charge customers,” Wood said. “That could help offset that fee.”

The board also discussed the possible purchase of an open-top trailer to transport the tires to Saltillo for recycling, and asked Road Manager Chris Breazeale to seek quotes on trailers.

The board said by offering the service to businesses, even with a fee, it would prevent illegal dumping of tires in the county.

Recently, three men were charged with littering in Carroll County for allegedly dumping more than 1,000 used tires on County Road 82 and County Road 85. If found guilty, the three are facing a maximum fine of $50 per tire dumped along the roadside.

The board also voted to use Waste Management to collect garbage disposed of in the two roll-away bins at the county barn.

In other county business:

• The board voted to reappoint Tim McBride and Veronica Carodine to the Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital Board of Directors to represent District 2 and District 3, respectively.

• The board voted to raise the 911 surcharge for landline business and residential telephones to bring the county more in line with what other counties are charging in the state. The surcharge for a business will increase from $1.60 to $2 per month and residential will increase from $.80 to $1 per month.

No surcharge is drawn from cellular telephones.

According to Emergency Operations Director Allan Pratt, the increase will generate an additional $20,000 a year for the department.

• The board approved the grant application be submitted to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for the purchase of a generator for the Rose Hill Water Association.

• The board passed a resolution in support of a statewide effort to get dispatchers officially recognized as first responders.

• The board passed a resolution in support of a four-way stop sign be placed at the intersection of Highway 51 and Nat G. Troutt Road in Grenada County. Supervisor Keith McGee recommended the action in light of the Biewer Lumber development currently in construction on Highway 51 in Montgomery County.

• There was no public input during a public hearing to discuss the Mississippi District 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan.

• With the board’s approval, Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood will sign a grant application from Cooperative Energy in the amount of $25,000 for the Biewer Lumber development.

• The board voted to advertise county resources in the amount of $1,000 at the Grassroots Blues Festival on July 8-10 in Duck Hill.

• The board voted to reimburse the Duck Hill Friends of the Library $433.29 for repairs to the library.

• All state and county offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 for the Independence Day Holiday per a declaration by Governor Tate Reeves.

• The board accepted the resignation of Jason Geiser from the county road department.

• The board recessed until Wednesday, June 30 at 8 a.m.