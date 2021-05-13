WINONA – One hundred forty-eight people were immunized Tuesday against COVID-19.

Thanks to the efforts of dozens of volunteers, vaccinations were administered for the first time Tuesday at the Montgomery County Courthouse under the medical oversight of Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital and the Mississippi Department of Health. According to chair Angelyn McCaulla, the event “went off without a hitch.”

“It was a collaborative community effort,” McCaulla said. “It was very successful for a first time event.”

The COVID-19 vaccine was brought to Montgomery County thanks to the joint efforts of the City of Winona and Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers and Dr. Keith Rushing initiated the partnership with the Mississippi Department of Health, and a committee of volunteers was formed to organize the day.

McCaulla said volunteers planned to immunize 200 people Tuesday, with 148 receiving their first of two doses of the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine for those receiving the first dose Tuesday is set for June 8.

Future dates for first doses are May 18, May 25, and June 1. Second doses will be given on June 18, June 22, and June 29. Appointments are still available for all of those dates.

“Those are very good numbers,” McCaulla said. “We were even able to accommodate walk-ins, get them in the schedule, and get the vaccine.”

Most of those receiving the vaccine Tuesday were from Carroll and Montgomery counties, with some traveling from neighboring areas.

“All the recipients were very kind and patient,” McCaulla said. “Everyone was very accommodating.”

McCaulla said representatives from the Mississippi Department of Health -- including Jim Craig, Senior Deputy and Director, Office of Health Protection, and Steven Jones, Director of Education, Certification, and Professional Standards -- turned out to provide support where needed.

“They were very supportive,” McCaulla said. “And they were there to assist our volunteers if needed.”

The department of health also provided materials needed to successfully administer the drive-thru vaccinations, and Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital provided any other materials needed.

“The hospital provided all the supplies that the Health Department didn’t supply, masks, hot spots [internet service], and tents,” McCaulla said. “And [Tyler Holmes Administrator] Cori Bailey and [Director of Clinics] Kim Timbs spent the day volunteering.”

Dr. Keith Rushing was also on site Tuesday for assistance.

McCaulla said Steve and Laura Anderson of Carroll County learned of efforts to administer vaccinations in Montgomery County and volunteered to assist. Steve Anderson is a retired pharmacist, and Lisa Anderson is retired from the Mississippi Department of Health.

“The Andersons actually brought the vaccine and administered it,” McCaulla said. “They not only drew up vaccinations for the individual patients, they also kept it at the right temperature. That was a critical part that we didn’t have to worry about.”

McCaulla also praised the assistance provided by Central Mississippi, Inc. CMI provided transportation to the coliseum for those who needed it, traveling well into the county to pick up individuals.

“A true shout-out goes to CMI who stepped up and provided transportation,” McCaulla said.

With more than two dozen volunteers on hand Tuesday, McCaulla said they made a very efficient team.

“It was a collaborative effort, and everyone worked together,” she said. “Everyone went above and beyond, and it all worked out.”

McCaulla thanked the Winona Police Department for providing traffic control and MedStat for providing on-site medical care in the event of an emergency, as well as all of the individual committee members and volunteers from around the community.

“I’m really proud of them,” she said.

She also thanked Moore Memorial United Methodist Church for providing breakfast and lunch for the volunteers.

In the end, McCaulla said they accomplished what they set out to do.

“Everyone who wanted the vaccine got the vaccine.”

Mayor Jerry Flowers thanked McCaulla for all of her hard work in organizing vaccine administration as well as Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital for their expertise and oversight.

“We are a great community, and it was proven [Tuesday],” he said.

Appointments will be available on the Mississippi Department of Health website beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20 at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/.

For those who need help in making a vaccine appointment after April 20, the clerks at Winona City Hall will be available over the phone at 662-283-1232 to assist.

Also, transportation will be available to people in Carroll and Montgomery counties if needed. After making a vaccine appointment on the Mississippi Department of Health website, those needing a ride can call 283-2009 to arrange transportation.