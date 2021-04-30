WINONA – Road paving has been halted due to recent rains, Street Superintendent Tony Palmertree told the Winona Board of Aldermen during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the board.

The city kicked off a citywide street overlay project this spring, however, the weather has not cooperated in recent weeks. Palmertree told the board it would be two weeks before street crews could start up again to ensure the streets are fully dry. So far, an overlay on Jackson Street has been completed, and work has begun on Branch Street. Palmertree said Dennis Street is next in line.

Tuesday, the board voted to purchase a new asphalt roller from Holcomb equipment for $25,000, which will be paid for with funds from bond issue the board adopted last year in part to purchase street paving equipment for the street department.

In other business:

• The board accepted the bid of $7,200 from local contractor Ricky Rawles to rebuild the pavilion at the Winona Recreational Park. The former pavilion was destroyed in a storm.

• Winona Park Director Mike Narmour informed the board that youth soccer has concluded for the spring, and currently youth baseball and softball is underway. The season is bringing huge crowds to the park throughout the week.

“Tuesday night was the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen for rec ball,” Narmour said.

• The board voted to advertise for a park director for Cemetery Park near the Winona Recreational Park. The park is owned by the Winona Community Improvement Club, but the city helps with the administration of summer recreational play and upkeep at the park.

“We brought dirt over to Cemetery Park this past weekend and got home plate and the pitchers mound set up,” Narmour said.

Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers said he has contacted Entergy about replacing the electric box near the field.

• The board accepted the resignation of Sedrick Daniels from the Winona Street Department. It voted to hire Ricardo White to fill the vacated position.

• Animal Control Officer Arlin Pearson reminded the public that animal abandonment is a crime, and people are still dropping stray animals off in the city.

• The board hired Daylon Miller and Deriuan Townsend as part-time help for the Winona Water Department and the Winona Street Department.