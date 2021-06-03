Speaker of the House Philip Gunn spoke to the Winona Rotary Club last Thursday afternoon about the proposed elimination of the state’s income tax.

According to Gunn, eliminating the income tax would be a benefit to everyone in the state. He said under the proposal, those who make under $40,000 will be the first to see their state income tax eliminated. Then, those making under $100,000 will be phased out over a period of seven years, and in 12 years, all of the state’s income tax would be phased out.

He said for those earning $40,000 and under, they’ll see $1,500 annually that will not be sent to the state, and if they’re married, they will keep $3,000. For a person earning $100,000 and under, they will keep $3,000 annually, and for a married couple earning $200,000, they will keep $9,000 that would normally be paid into the state.

“And what do people do when they have extra money? They spend it!” Gunn said. “And even if they don’t spend it, and they save it, it’s still good for us economically.”

Gunn said there are currently nine states that do not have a state income tax, and three of them are in the South: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Tennessee and Texas.

Gunn said the state would see a dramatic loss of revenue if the income tax elimination proposal is passed into law. Currently the state receives $1.7 billion from state income taxes, and with the addition of the grocery tax at seven percent, revenues come in at around $6 billion.

However, the grocery tax isn’t being eliminated in the proposal, but there is a proposed cut of 50 percent, from seven percent to 3.5 percent.

“It can be a good thing,” Gunn said.

He added that economists who have looked at the proposed bill have said that Mississippi would see a $371 million increase in gross domestic product.

Gross Domestic Product, defined by dictionary.com, is the total value of goods produced and services provided in a country during one year.

So, the question is how is the state going to supplement the deficit created by the proposed removal of the income tax? Gunn said it is by cutting the grocery tax in half and by implementing a consumption tax. Gunn said the way Mississippi would see the increase in GDP is through consumption tax.

A consumption tax is a tax on what you purchase – in layman’s terms, its pay to play. If a person wants to buy something, under the tax elimination proposal, you’ll pay a tax on it. If not, you won’t buy it. The example that Gunn used is a bass boat.

“If you want the bass boat, you pay the taxes for it. If you don’t want it, you don’t buy it,” he said. “You dictate what you pay taxes on.”

He said the rest of the money will be created by the growth the state will see economically by everyone in the state helping pay for the state provides roads, free public schools, colleges, and so on.

He added that the current state income tax is only paid by half of the people in the state and the proposal would alleviate some of the burden to those who already contribute.

Gunn was asked whether or not Initiative 65 (medical marijuana) would have helped supplement some of the loss the state would take with eliminating the state income tax. He said he had a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and it’s what they were talking about.

“The problem is we don’t know how much that would be,” Gunn said. “It could be $30 million or it could be $100 million. He said Arkansas, which has medical marijuana in affect, has brought in $30 million, and the last numbers they saw for Colorado were $100 million.

“So, it’s figuring out how to regulate that and what parts to allow. I, myself, am not a proponent of Initiative 65. I don’t think a lot of people understood it,” he said.

Gunn was also asked about Medicaid expansion and how the expansion could help struggling rural hospitals.

Gunn said in places like Winona, with a small rural hospital, many people travel to larger cities to receive specialty care. He said he was also not a proponent for Medicaid expansion.

“Those that need it, the poorest of the poor, they already get Medicaid. It’s the next tier up, those that are working that would be eligible. And they [federal officials] have said expand it, but they don’t say how long and they don’t define it.”

Gunn acknowledged that rural hospitals needed the help and it may take looking at the “business model” of rural hospitals.