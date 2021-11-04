Winona High School will go into the North 3A playoffs riding a four-game winning streak following last Thursday’s 55-16 win over Region 3-3A foe Thomas E. Edwards High School (Ruleville).

The Tigers, who are 9-1 overall with their lone loss coming to Class 5A Alexandria High School (La.) on Sept. 30, will begin their trek to a state championship Friday at home against Byhalia High School.

Winona pretty much had its way with Ruleville as it led 21-0 after the first period and 48-8 at the half.

“We were up 21-0 like eight minutes into the game, and our defense held Ruleville to one first down in the first quarter,” said WHS head coach Joey Tompkins. “I was glad we didn’t have to play some guys an entire game. We took our starters out at the half and played a bunch of sophomores and freshmen the second half. It was a good experience for them.

“We have several guys who are banged up, just like everybody is this time of year. We will go into the playoffs with the normal bumps and bruises.”

The Tigers only ran 40 plays to Ruleville’s 49, but as Tompkins pointed out, his team scored in two or three plays where Ruleville had the ball much longer.

Winona outgained Ruleville 408-157 in total yardage with 314 of it coming on the ground. Ruleville had 93 yards passing and 64 rushing.

“It was like our last few games where we were able to score at will,” said Tompkins. “Even though the district games weren’t very competitive, we played some good competition earlier in the season. We’ve come a long way since the start of the season.”

Winona finished Region 3-3A with an 4-0 mark. Humphreys County came in second at 3-1, and Yazoo County went 2-2. Ruleville placed fourth at 1-3, and Amanda Elzy was fifth with an 0-4 record.

Winona’s Deriaun Townsend got things going for the Tigers in the first period as he scored on a 24-yard run. Senior quarterback Jekeyvion Burnley had a five-yard scoring run. The 2-point conversion was good, and the Tigers led 14-0. Before the period ended, Townsend raced in from 42 yards out. Noah Durham booted the PAT for a 21-0 advantage after one.

In the second quarter, Winona scored the first 20 points to lead 41-0. Townsend had a 41-yard touchdown run, Burnley hit Danarius Robinson for a 15-yard scoring strike, and Robinson scored from 42 yards out. Durham made 2-of-3 extra points.

Ruleville scored on a one-yard run and got a 2-point conversion to make it 41-8, but the Tigers got a nine-yard run from Townsend and a PAT from Durham for a 48-8 lead at the half.

Zaishun Nash completed the scoring for Winona with a four-yard run in the third period. Aubrey Bailey kicked the extra point.

Ruleville scored on a three-yard run in the final quarter and converted the two-pointer.

Townsend, who only played the first half, had 158 yards on 10 carries, scoring four times. Nash finished with 84 yards on 12 tries, and Robinson had two carries for 44 yards. Burnley had four totes for 27 yards.

Burnley was 4-of-6 for 62 yards with a touchdown pass. Robinson was the leading receiver as he had four receptions for 75 yards. Townsend had one grab for 19 yards.

Sophomore end Javien Jackson led the defense with two solo tackles, three assists, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Khristian Williams had one solo stop and five assists, and Marlonzo Small had five assists and a tackle for a loss. Eric Boone had four assists and an interception.

Jemarius Sanders chipped in one solo and three assists, and Tyler Lockhart had one solo and two assists. Chance Richardson had an interception.

This week’s opponent

The Tigers play host to the Indians, who are the Region 2-3A No. 4 seed. Byhalia went 4-6 overall and 1-3 in division play.

“They will have the biggest offensive line we’ve faced all season,” said Tompkins. “They will get in the I-formation and run the ball right at you. They want to control the line and the clock. We need to get our defense off the field and let our offense do its thing.”

Byhalia dropped a 6-0 decision to Independence last week to close out the regular season.

The winner of Friday’s contest will draw the victor of the Noxubee County-Booneville contest on Nov. 12 in the second round.