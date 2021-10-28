With the Region 3-3A title in hand, Winona High School’s football team looks to complete its mission Thursday night as the Tigers take on Ruleville in their regular season finale.

Winona is 8-1 overall and 3-0 in district play following last Friday’s 42-20 win over Amanda Elzy in Greenwood.

The Tigers are the top-ranked team in the latest Class 3A poll. North Panola is second, and Tylertown is third. Raleigh and Magee round out the top five.

“It was 42-6 in the third quarter when we took our starters out of the game,” said WHS head coach Joey Tompkins. “They scored on our JV kids, but they only had one big play against our starters in the first half.

“We had no trouble scoring on Elzy. We only had the ball a few times in the second half. We scored pretty quickly in the third quarter, and that is when we put our young kids in the game.”

The Tigers outgained Elzy 439-237 in total yardage. Winona had 223 yards passing and 216 rushing to go with 19 first downs. They turned the ball over once. The Panthers had 182 yards passing and 55 rushing.

Winona got on the scoreboard first when senior quarterback Jekeyvion Burnley connected with sophomore receiver Tristin Purnell from eight yards out. Noah Durham booted the PAT for an early 7-0 lead.

After a defensive stop, Burnley went back to work as he found sophomore Danarius Robinson for a 60-yard TD strike. Durham’s point after made it 14-0.

The Panthers got on the board with a TD pass from 15 yards out to make it 14-6 at the end of the first period.

Winona tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter as Burnley ran in from two yards out, and senior running back Deriaun Townsend scored on a 19-yard run. Durham made both PATs to make it 28-6 at the half.

The Tigers put the game out of reach in the third quarter as Burnley and Robinson hooked up once again on a 31-yard touchdown strike. Burnley then found sophomore Chase Richardson for a 23-yard score. Durham booted both extra points to give Winona a 42-6 advantage in the period.

Elzy, which fell to 2-7 overall and 0-3 in district, scored on a 25-yard pass in the third and a five-yard run in the fourth.

Burnley had a banner game for the Tigers as he completed 9-of-12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 31 yards on five carries.

Townsend only had 12 carries but finished with 153 yards. Freshman Demarion Lee had 17 yards on four totes.

Robinson was the leading receiver with four grabs for 137 yards. JJ Burt had two catches for 45 yards, and Richardson had one grab for 23 yards. Purnell had two receptions for 18 yards.

Freshman linebacker Tyler Lockhart continues to play well for the Tigers as he had seven solo stops, two assists, 21/2 tackles for loss (all on quarterback sacks) and one forced fumble.

Sophomore linebacker Eric Boone had three solo tackles, seven assists and three stops for loss, which included 11/2 sacks. Senior linebacker Khristian Williams had one solo stop, four assists and three passes defended.

The Winona defense finished with four passes defended, one interception, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.

The first round of the North 3A playoffs get started on Nov. 5. The Tigers will be the top seed from Region 3.

This week’s opponent

The Tigers are on the road to close out the regular season to take on the Tigers of Ruleville, who are 2-6 overall and 1-2 in district play.

“A very athletic team. They will run a 3-3 stack on defense, and they will throw it around on offense,” said Tompkins. “We are pretty banged up right now on defense. We may have a few guys sit this one out. It all depends on how they do in practice.”

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday in Ruleville.