A Winona man is facing auto burglary charges.

Charles Eugene Tucker was arrested and charged with auto burglary Monday by the Winona Police Department in connection with a vehicle burglary in downtown Winona last week.

According to Captain Dan Herod, chief investigator for the Winona Police Department, on April 28 at around 9 p.m., a vehicle near downtown Winona was burglarized. The ensuing investigation led police to name Tucker as a suspect in the burglary.

“I charged Tucker with auto burglary on May 3, 2021,” Herod said. “I found out that he was at a residence on Highway 51 South, outside the city limits of Winona.”

Herod said he contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and deputies went to the residence and took Tucker into custody around 8:45 p.m. on May 3.

Winona City Judge Alan D. Lancaster set bond at $25,000, and a preliminary hearing has been set for May 13 at 9 a.m.

“I would like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the apprehension of Charles Eugene Tucker,” Herod said.