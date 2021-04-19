A Winona man went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster on an initial appearance for an incident that happened Monday, April 12.

Charles Petty, Jr., is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm from an incident that allegedly stemmed from a shooting on the evening of April 12 in the North Union Street area.

Lancaster reduced Petty’s bond to $5,000 and set his preliminary hearing to May 13. He told Petty that he is to have no contact with anyone involved in the matter.

Captain Dan Herod, Chief Investigator with the Winona Police Department, said that the matter is still under investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.

“The investigation is taking longer because of a majority of the public not willing to get involved with the investigation,” Herod said.

Also, Lavoris Hemphill was bound over to the action of a Montgomery County Grand Jury for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.