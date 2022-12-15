Daphne Williams took the oath of office as a newly elected alderwoman for Carrollton during the Board of Aldermen’s December meeting.

“In October, Alderman Stephanie Gillespie informed the Board that she was moving out of Carrollton due to work and was resigning. The Board declared a vacancy and set the date for qualifying and an election,” said Mayor Pam Lee. “Daphne Williams was the only candidate to qualify; therefore, the election commission dispensed with the election and named her the new alderman.”

Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter swore in Williams at the beginning of the meeting, Lee said.

“Alderman Williams is one of many residents of Carrollton who would make a good alderman. She will complete Alderman Gillespie's term which ends in 2025,” said Lee.

In other Board news:

• Board members approved of new street signs to be purchased from MagCor, formerly Mississippi Prison Industries. “These posts will resemble the current posts but are metal for longer durability,” said Lee.

• The Board also approved new contracts for garbage and grass cutting services.

• When the trees were cut to reveal the historic water tower, some of the white and red oak pieces were saved with the intention of using them to create items to help raise money for the water tower restoration project. Recently, Mark Stiles brought in a beautiful tray made from the white oak.

• Board members discussed the possibility of hosting an on-line auction. Alderman Williams offered to research the possibilities as she had seen another local auction on-line.

• The next board meeting will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, because of the New Year holiday.