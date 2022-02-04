Spring has come to Winona, and great deals will soon follow with the annual Spring Celebration Retail Event on April 8 and 9, presented by the Winona Business and Professional Association.

Participating retailers will offer deep discounts, giveaways, and more during the Spring Celebration. It will be a shopper’s dream to enjoy great savings on all the new Spring items available at Winona’s many locally-owned shops and boutiques.

Spring Celebration will also bring great food to Winona with a variety of food trucks joining the city’s fantastic restaurants. There will be something to suit everyone’s tastes.

In addition, Blessings for All Empowered by Faith, in partnership with the Winona Business Association, will host a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt on the lawn of the Montgomery County Courthouse. Beginning at 11 a.m., children 12 and under will enjoy hunting for eggs filled with candy and coupons for Winona businesses as well as traditional dyed eggs.

The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance and be available for photos with the kiddos!

“The Winona Business and Professional Association’s mission is to grow business in Winona while providing wholesome family events for the entire community,” said Amanda Sexton Ferguson, president of the Winona Business and Professional Association. “We enjoy a wonderful partnership with Blessings for All Empowered by Faith, an organization focused on providing for the needs of the community’s young people and the underprivileged. Together, our organizations help make Winona a better place to live and work for everyone.”

For those wanting to help, donations of Easter candy to fill eggs are always welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at the Winona Times office, located at 401 Summit Street in Winona.

The next meeting of the Winona Business and Professional Association is set for Tuesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

For more information, contact Ferguson at 662-528-6333 or email amandasextonferguson@gmail.com.