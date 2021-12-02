A Winona teen has been charged in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a man critically injured.

Ty’Shawn Thompson, 18, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30 near the Winona Community Center on Powell Street.

According to Winona Chief of Police Roshaun Daniels, Thompson met with Bobby English, Jr., in his vehicle outside the Community Center to give him the final payment for the purchase of a nine-millimeter handgun. Thompson had already taken possession of the weapon at the time of the meeting.

Daniels said during the exchange things became heated and the shooting occurred.

“Thompson got out of the car and shot back into it four times,” Daniels said. “England was shot once in the hand, once in the shoulder, and twice in the abdominal area.”

After he was wounded, England drove himself to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital, and Officer Orlando Bolden spotted him on north on Applegate Street driving recklessly, Daniels said. Once he arrived at the hospital, Bolden discovered he was suffering from four gunshot wounds.

English was airlifted to a trauma center in Memphis with life-threatening injuries.

Thompson was arrested later Tuesday evening by the Winona Police Department with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department without incident. He was taken to the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden where he awaits his initial appearance in Winona Municipal Court at 9 a.m.