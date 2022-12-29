Christmas festivities were severely hindered in hundreds of homes in Carroll County due to a water well failure.

“The Carroll County Board of Supervisors don’t have any jurisdiction [regarding this issue], we’re just really concerned about our residents,” said District 1 Supervisor Jim Neill.

“Poor House Water out of Grenada, and it feeds that side of McCarley,” said Abel Ezell, whose parents reside in Carrollton.

A water pump froze during last week’s overnight freeze burst, and several Carroll County residents have been without water since last Thursday.

“The water went out Friday, before Christmas,” said Ezell, “and they said one of the pumps was broken and the other pump was frozen at the Axel pumping station.”

Families struggled to live through the extreme cold and lacking normal living conditions at the same time.

“I had to carry them buckets of water on Christmas day, just so they can flush the commode,” Ezell said.

Citizens have taken to social media platforms, specifically Facebook, to voice their concerns and anger at the situation, and as of yet, the problem has not been resolved.

In other board news,

● The Carroll County Board agreed to donate $1,000 to the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer foundation.

● The transport of the recently purchased voting machines for Carroll County is being settled by the board through the settling of a bill for freight transportation.

● Cameras are being ordered for the Rec Park in order to stop intruders from doing donuts, breaking equipment and causing general disturbances.