A Winona man appeared in Winona Municipal Court on Dec. 15 on an aggravated assault.

Earl Fleming Jr. had his preliminary hearing for a Sept. 30 aggravated assault with intent to kill charge.

At approximately 10:20 that night, an altercation broke out between Fleming and his cousins, Shamarcus Fleming and Franklin Daniels. According to the testimony of all three, they were drinking in Forest Hill Cemetery and were intoxicated when the alleged altercation occurred.

Shamarcus Fleming said at first, it was only a verbal altercation that escalated and finally came to a climax when Daniels stepped in between the cousins, which prompted Fleming Jr. to draw a knife which he used to first stab Shamarcus Fleming in the arm and then stab Daniels on the side of the head.

“They was fighting then, but that’s when he pulled the knife out,” Shamarcus Fleming continued, “So I grabbed him from the back to contain him from stabbing us.”

Despite their wounds, both Shamarcus Fleming and Daniels managed to run from Fleming down to the intersection of Cemetery Lane and Dennis Street.

Fleming fled after hearing police sirens, according to officers.

By the time Officers Bobby Edwards and Tanareika Williams arrived, both Shamarcus Fleming and Daniels had collapsed in the middle of the street, bleeding out. Paramedics arrived soon after.

Capt. Matt Milletello was assigned as the investigator for the case.

“I conducted the investigation after the fact,” Milletello said while on the stand, “I spoke to all the parties involved.”

When interviewed a few days later, only Shamarcus Fleming cooperated with officers. Daniels refused to press charges, and the only witness to speak with officers became uncooperative.

Prosecutor Luther P. Crull had officers take the stand in order to provide testimony of the timeline and made the case that while an altercation was admitted to have happened by all parties involved, Fleming’s use of a knife displayed a blatant disregard for the potential danger rendered from such a weapon.

Meanwhile, Fleming’s attorney, Jimmy Powell of Horan and Horan, began laying out the argument that Fleming, who was accosted by both Shamarcus Fleming and Daniels at the same time, was only responding in self-defense when he brandished his knife. Powell referenced a testimony from an uncooperative witness as a reason for his argument.

“Being accosted by two other individuals, [he] has the right to defend himself under the circumstances,” argued Powell.

After an increasingly heated argument from both the defense and prosecution, Judge Lancaster concluded there simply wasn’t enough evidence to suggest that Fleming came at Shamarcus Fleming and Daniels with the intent to kill. He dismissed the case, but that wasn’t the end for Fleming.

The next charge the prosecution brought to Judge Lancaster was for fleeing police officers. This offense took place a week before the late-night altercation on Sept. 23.

Officers testified that when the chase took place, it began because Fleming Jr. had an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse.

Officer Edwards saw Fleming Jr. in a gas station and didn’t get to his car in time to pursue immediately, so he radioed for assistance and Officer Denzil Bigbee took up the chase.

After evading for several blocks, Officer Edwards managed to block Fleming Jr.’s path in the Dollar General parking lot where he was arrested.

Officer Bigbee took the stand to give his testimony of the events that transpired, and then Fleming Jr. took the stand to give his.

It was decided by Judge Lancaster that, given Fleming Jr.’s admittance to not stopping or slowing down, he was indeed guilty.