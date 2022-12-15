Who let the dogs out? Duck Hill Police Department has recently had to retrieve so many stray dogs, they don’t know where to put them.

“We have had a couple of incidents where dogs have threatened citizens,” Duck Hill Police Chief Tyler Winter said, “[but] it has always been an issue with the animal shelters being full.”

When Grenada Animal Sanctuary is full, “we also call Doll Stanley to see if she has anywhere to house stray dogs,” said Winter.

“It’s a tidal wave,” said Stanley, with In Defense of Animals. “In the past three to four months, I’ve received six dogs from the Duck Hill police alone.” This, of course, doesn’t include other strays or abandoned dogs from the rest of Montgomery County or Carroll County.

“We don’t have anywhere to keep them,” said Winter, “Depend[ing] on the circumstance, the judge will order [the dogs] to be euthanized, [but the] majority of the time it depends on how dangerous the dog is.”

While on the phone, Stanley passed a stray dog that was attempting to cross the road.

“I’d stop and get him, but I don’t have a place to put him,” she said, after reiterating the overwhelming number of animals Hope Animal Sanctuary currently has.

It may be a sad end for man’s best friend, but there are currently no other options. If the city and surrounding area continue to be overwhelmed with the dogs, euthanasia will continue to be an inevitability.

“During COVID, because anesthesia and other meds were restricted, spay and neuter were[n’t options],” Stanley offered in explanation of the overwhelming number of dogs and cats in Mississippi.

area continue to be overwhelmed with the dogs, euthanasia will continue to be an inevitability.