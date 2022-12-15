The Duck Hill Fire Department just bought a shiny new Engine One fire truck from Hernando Fire Department.

“After so many years, fire trucks must be replaced to keep the department rating what it currently is,” said Duck Hill Fire Chief Michael Woods. “Rather than spending $350,000 on a new truck, which the city currently doesn’t have funds for, I got one for $5,000 that will last us another five years.”

According to Woods, the new truck is still being serviced, as it is a custom truck that needs to be fitted with the department’s equipment.

Woods is hoping it will be in working order within 10 days in order to retire the previous Engine One which could pose an issue with the city’s truck insurance.

The previous truck is currently still in use but will be either sold for parts or donated to a Fire Department in need as it is 30 years old, according to Woods.