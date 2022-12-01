People from all over will run through the streets of St. Jude in Memphis on Saturday to support current and potential patients and families.

While St. Jude Children’s Hospital raises funds to ensure free healthcare for patients, St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the highlight of the fundraising year.

“The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the pinnacle event for the St. Jude Heroes program as the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. All patients at St. Jude receive treatments free of cost -- no hospital bills, no medical bills, no pharmacy bills,” said Becky Dees, runner and Winona Secondary School teacher. “All parents have to do is focus on taking care of their children, instead of how they are going to pay for their necessary lifesaving treatments.”

Runner and Winona Elementary teacher Amber Austin said this weekend is the largest fundraiser of the year.

“It is always the first Saturday of December. This is the 21st race,” she said.

The Marathon Weekend will host five races, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run for children, Dees said.

“[More than] 15,000 people are expected to participate in the races,” Dees said. “Several people from our team are walking/running in the half marathon, and some are in the 10K.”

Austin said she plans to run in the 10K race this year.

“I have done the half marathon which is 13.2 miles several times, and this year, I will participate in the 10k which is 6 miles,” said Austin. “The race day experience is amazing. I encourage everyone who enjoys exercising to participate. The people who line the streets to encourage the participants is so encouraging.”

She said she is “overwhelmingly” moved sometimes to see the patients who are able to watch from outside the hospital in their wagons with their families as well as those looking out of their windows.

“I feel very blessed to have two healthy children,” Austin said.

Dees said words can not describe the running experience.

“You start excited and full of adrenaline.

You go through the St. Jude campus at mile 2, and then your feelings get very emotional as you see cancer patients and their families, as well as medical personnel cheering us on with signs that say things like, ‘You are the reason we are still alive,’ ‘You are our heroes,’ ‘Thank you for running for us,’” said Dees. “Closer to the end of the race when I am really tired, I keep remembering that if those kids can take chemo treatments to fight for their lives, I can surely finish a 13.1-mile race. Remembering they need to have more birthdays keeps me focused on finishing the race, so they can finish theirs.”

She said she fundraise and participate as a runner/walker.

“I commit to raising $3,000 each year and participate in the half marathon race,” Dees said.

She began participating due to a challenge from Shoni Montgomery for her to get off her couch and raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by competing in their half marathon. "I reluctantly accepted the challenge and am so glad that I did. I now have a purpose," said Dees. "I chose to focus my fundraising efforts on the St. Jude charity because I know so many people from our community and surrounding communities who have persevered through their fight with cancer with no medical bills, thanks to St. Jude Research Hospital.

She said she fundraise and participates as a runner/walker.

“I commit to raising $3,000 each year and participate in the half marathon race,” Dees said.

She began participating due to a challenge from Shoni Montgomery for her to get off her couch and raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by competing in their half marathon. “I reluctantly accepted the challenge and am so glad that I did. I now have a purpose,” said Dees. “I chose to focus my fundraising efforts on the St. Jude charity because I know so many people from our community and surrounding communities who have persevered through their fight with cancer with no medical bills, thanks to St. Jude Research Hospital. Mommas and daddies shouldn't have to bury their children, so my fundraising motto is “because everyone deserves to have more birthdays.”

The death of her son Greg, who was only 29 years old when he died of leukemia on Nov. 5, 2015, further pushed her to participate.

“I did my first half marathon at the Rock ‘N Roll half marathon in New Orleans in February 2016. It was sponsored by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. After that race, I started fundraising for St. Jude in their annual marathon weekend event the first weekend of December each year,” Dees said. “This will be my seventh half marathon at St. Jude and my eighth half marathon total.”

Austin also said losing a loved one was the catalyst for her participation.

“My Dad died from complications of cancer in February of 2011,” Austin said. “I began running for my own therapy. I began to set goals for myself and wanted to do something more for others. I had participated in the St. Jude race before, but I decided to form a team with other members from our school district. Each year, we set personal goals and work together to fundraise in order to reach them.”

While some of them are not on Dees and Austin’s team, several teachers with the Winona Montgomery Consolidated School District, including Rebekah Jenkins, Jennifer Ingram and Chris McRae will run. Other runners from throughout the community are Erica Parks, John Parks, Belinda Morrison, Susan Ricks, Murry Catherine Alderman, McKinley Ingram, Bonita Smith, Brenda Loftin, Libby Joseph, Tori Turner, Lucy Glasner (Germantown, Tenn.), Shoni Montgomery and Calah Kilgore, Dees said.

“I have seen what cancer can do, and it is just heartbreaking to see anyone, especially young children go through it. I am thankful for St. Jude. I am thankful for my own health and ability to help others in this way,” said Austin. “Lastly, I am thankful I live in a community who is so supportive of our efforts. It is definitely a team effort!”