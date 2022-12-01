Inclement weather conditions on Tuesday yielded school closures but no serious damage or injury in Carroll or Montgomery counties.

Carroll County School District (CCSD) canceled classes for the day.

“After consulting with emergency management and our transportation department, it was determined that for the safety of our students and staff, the district would close for the day,” said Superintendent Joey Carpenter.

Like CCSD, Carroll Academy also closed schools due to severe weather. Head of Schools, Barry Finnie said school officials did what was best for the students.

However, in Montgomery County, Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District released students early as a safety precaution.

According to Dr. Teresa Jackson, superintendent, Winona Secondary School closed at 1:50 p.m., and Winona Elementary closed at 2 p.m. All extracurricular activities were canceled in accordance with school closings.

Reports were received from the National Weather Service in Carroll County about a debris spiral spotted near Vaidan on the radar at 4 p.m., according to Carroll County Emergency Operations Center Director Ken Strachan.

In Montgomery County, EOC Director Allan Pratt said, thankfully, there were “no reports of [a tornado] on the ground.”

Both Montgomery and Carroll counties were prepared for inclement weather through the checking of sirens and any other emergency equipment that might be needed in case of serious damage.

Strachan reported trees down in several places throughout Carroll County. He stated that Beat 1 and Beat 2 road crews responded to reports on County roads 106, 207 and 251 at 12:10 a.m., while MDOT responded to a tree down on Mississippi Highway 17 south at County Road 202 at 10:35 p.m.

Another call had been made earlier in the day regarding “a tree down on Mulberry Street in Vaiden, and sparks were coming from a transformer in the same area,” Strachan stated.

Winona Christian Schools remained open during the storm, not reporting damages, injuries or casualties.