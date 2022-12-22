Christ’s Cross at the Crossroads had a meeting Tuesday night. The Cross has been a light beam to the community and passersby on Interstate 55 and Mississippi Highway 82 since it was erected in 2013.

“Civic clubs, churches, companies,” said David Putman, a Christ Cross Committee member, “there was hardly a member of the community that didn’t participate” in the funding and building of the Cross.

Putman said that it wasn’t only members of the Carroll and Montgomery county communities, but people from surrounding regions both in the rest of Mississippi and even neighboring states.

Standing at an impressive 120 feet tall, a lot of work went into the creation of the Cross and its surrounding area.

“We traveled to three or four different states to look at the crosses,” said Putman, when discussing design inspiration.

Harold Potter, the original designer of the cross, came to Winona to consult on the construction with Mike Rozier of Mike Rozier Construction, and months of effort was put into the cultivation of the area surrounding the Cross, Putman said.

“[The] plaques [beside the Cross] are scriptures all the way [from left to right],” said Putman. He went on to say that the hope of the committee was by the time someone got to the end of the plaques, they might have their heart softened by the message of the Gospel and would profess the faith in Jesus Christ.

The Cross was the first one of its kind to be built in Mississippi, and since its installation, nine more crosses have been erected across the state in Florence, Batesville, Eupora, Grenada, Greenwood, Booneville, Ripley, Pittsboro, and Starkville.

These crosses are joined by those erected all across the United States, all with a united purpose: to be reminders of the Gospel, and to promote strong Christian faith. This serves as a great reminder at this time of year, when many celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ more than 2,000 years ago.