What better way can a community come together to celebrate Christmas than the lighting of the town square?

Put together by the Better Together Duck Hill Working Group, the lighting of the Duck Hill town square will be on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

“We are glad to have [the community] come out and share the experience with us,” said a Secretary of the Better Together Duck Hill Working Group, Moneaka Everette-Woods.

Along with the lighting, attendees will be invited to participate in caroling and fellowship.

Refreshments of hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies will be provided for those attending.

Another community event will be the Duck Hill Library’s Christmas story time with milk and cookies on Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Duck Hill Board also discussed:

● Notice of reward of a CDBG Grant of $600,000 for city sewer lines

● Starting Process for Moore Street being reclaimed by the city engineer, Joe Sutherland

● Consideration for implementation of a volunteer ambulance service

● Crime Stoppers Reward for Arrest of Michael Ringo