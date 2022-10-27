Winona residents and visiting participants can both put their items on display for sale and hunt for new treasures during Winona’s city-wide yard sale on Saturday.

This will be the first time Montgomery County Economic Development Partnership (EDP) has hosted the yard sale since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, according to Sue Stidham, EDP director.

“Right now, we have about five houses, and there will probably be more who haven’t called,” said Stidham. “I didn’t expect more than this after Covid.”

People are still guarded about their health, taking Covid-19 precautions and are not yet likely to participate in the yard sale, Stidham said.

Nonetheless, “this gives people in town an opportunity to sell things they no longer need,” said Stidham.

A map detailing locations of the yard sale will be distributed in the Oct. 27 edition of The Winona Times newspaper, and Stidham said a star will be placed on or near addresses of yard sale locations.

People who live outside of Winona can set up their yard sales next to Mississippi Highway 51 in the Dollar General parking lot and in the parking lot of the Plaza on Highway 51, but they cannot set up in front of an open business, Stidham said.

The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. and last as long as participants will have items, according to Stidham.

She asks that participants get permission if they plan to set up a yard sale on someone else’s property.