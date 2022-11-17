The Town of Vaiden will hold a special election on Monday, December 5 for the Alderman Glynn Downs’s seat.

Downs resigned in September citing health issues. Board Attorney Tangela Hollis-Palmer told the board at their October meeting they had to declare the seat vacant and at Monday night’s meeting they voted to set the election date.

Those who want to qualify for the seat have to have a statement of economic interest with the State Ethics Commission and garner 15 signatures to be declared a candidate.

Hollis-Palmer also said the special election had to run in the Conservative for three weeks before the election is held. The election will be held in Vaiden’s Town Hall. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Also, Hollis-Palmer informed the board of their steps to get a business owner to clean up their property. She said a letter will be sent to the owner and the owner has to be given a two week notice before a public hearing is held.

“The city has several options. The city can either clean up the property or hire a contractor to clean the property and assess the cost to the owner either through taxes or a lawsuit,” Hollis-Palmer said.

She said the city can also either demolish or seize the property if there is known evidence of drug use and activity. Hollis-Palmer said law enforcement must have evidence and proper documentation before it can happen.

Also, the board:

Approved to increase the pay of City Clerk Ravin McCoy. Mayor Washington-Bell also introduced new deputy clerk Joerick Grice who was hired during the October meeting.

Approved for Chief Sheila Peeples to attend new police chief conference in January and for McCoy to attend a clerk’s conference.

Approved a donation from Whitney’s Boutique