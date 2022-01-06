The United States Post Office in Vaiden was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning.

During the 9 a.m. incident no one was injured, but an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Sheriff deputies suspect a slender young black male wearing a gray hoodie, and jeans. He is about 5-feet, 5-inches and was last seen running on Mississippi Highway 51 North toward Winona.

Sheriff Clint Walker said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 662-237-9283 or 911 with any information.