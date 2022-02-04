The Vaiden Business Committee reported to the Town of Vaiden Tuesday night what took place during their monthly meeting.

President Susan Welch, owner of Whitney’s, said they discussed having two events, one in the Spring and one in the Winter. In the Spring, she said they would focus on Picking 35. Picking 35 is held annually in April and begins in Vaiden and goes along Highway 35 South, with the bulk of Picking 35 being held in Kosciusko.

“We’re the first stop along Picking 35 and Kosciusko’s grown it up so much and now it goes all the way to Walnut Grove or Forrest, I can’t remember which is the last stop,” Welch said. She said they want to expand on Vaiden being at the top of Picking 35, showcasing more of what Vaiden has to offer.

Welch also said they want to expand on their Christmas Open House, she said the open house always coincides with the Vaiden Christmas Parade which is the first Saturday in the December. She said they are willing to help the planning and recreation committee whenever they need it, but they want to focus on two events.

She also said she was updated on the Vaiden Farmer’s Market. Welch said the market opened this past weekend. She said Jan Maddox, who’s over the Farmer’s Market told her that the water wasn’t working and complained that all of the things that were supposed to be done in the renovation were not done.

Mayor Stella Washington-Bell that Maddox came down to City Hall and told them about it and she had the issue fixed. “Why can’t she come to me with her issues?” she asked. “She came and left a long paragraph telling me what’s wrong, why does she have to do you with something she can come to me about?”

She also said the committee wanted to know how Vaiden can get their police department back. Welch said she was told that part of the taxes they pay as taxpayers goes into the law enforcement fund. Washington-Bell explained that’s not true.

“That’s ad valorem. It goes into the general fund, but it doesn’t go into a law enforcement fund,” she said.

Washington-Bell explained that when the town sets the budget for the year, they allocate where all the funding goes and each has its own line item. The issue in Vaiden is funding. Washington-Bell said they’ve tried to get their police department back, but they don’t have enough to hire someone full time.

“The money that we have, I’m not going to hire someone and we can’t afford to pay their fringes, benefits, no. I’m not doing that,” she said.

Welch said someone with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department told her that they could help Vaiden out more, if Vaiden would be willing to allocate more money to the department.

“Why are they [people in the community] coming to you about things that they need to come here about?” Washington-Bell asked. “They [the sheriff’s department] know we’re trying to get our police department back and they know it’s a money issue. The board knows that.”

Aldermen Theo Purnell, Glynn Downs and Curtis Meeks all nodded in agreement.

“We pay them very nicely, very nicely. And for what we pay them, they can afford to have a person patrol here in Vaiden. They’re in Carrollton. They’re in North Carrollton. They set up in other parts of the county, they can come to Vaiden and sit,” Washington-Bell said. “They don’t get to dictate what we should do with our budget. No. I don’t like that. If they have an issue they can come to me about it and we can talk about. No, I don’t like that at all and I’m going to tell them I don’t like that.”