Members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors agreed during a regular meeting on Monday to seek input from voters in four precincts across the county.

During the meeting, supervisors discussed consolidating the Lodi Road precinct with North Kilmichael, allowing voters to cast their ballots at the Lodi Road/Minerva Road Fire Department.

Board members then discussed consolidating the Southeast Winona precinct with the Stewart precinct to allow those voters to cast their ballots in a new venue in Kilmichael.

Board President Ron Wood said consolidating the precincts would reduce the cost to the county.

District Three Supervisor Willie Townsend Jr. moved to seek input from voters in those precincts during a regular meeting on April 4.

Wood seconded with all board members voting in favor.

In other board news:

Board members agreed to authorize the clerk to issue a handwritten check to United States Postal Service for the VSO Box #401.

They agreed to allow the clerk to issue a handwritten check to Waste Pro for frontload dumpster collection.

Supervisors authorized a right of way easement for Delta Electric concerning the new elevated water tank at the Recreation Park.

Board members authorized two temporary easements from Tracy Woods and Jack Williams concerning the paving of Fishers Crossing Road.

They authorized a temporary easement from the Burns Family Farm concerning the removal of dirt to repair Dorisville Road.

Members of the board approved Allan Pratt attending a Coroners Conference in Hattiesburg on April 11-13.

They agreed to hire Bryan Seaberry part time.

Board members agreed to change the pay for active jurors from $25 to $40.

Supervisors agreed to adjust the salary scale at the Emergency Operation Center.

Board members agreed to go into executive session, but no action was taken.