A longtime Carroll County judge will be succeeded, temporarily, by his son as his son prepares to take the bench at the end of the year.

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Greg Avant to fill the position of Northern District Judge until a special election can be held. Avant is no stranger to the law. He’s worked with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and in law enforcement for quite some time.

Avant’s father, Jimmy, has served as Northern District Judge for 39 years and decided this year to retire due to health issues. In a 2020 Profile interview, Jimmy Avant said this term was going to be his last term and that he enjoyed serving the people of Carroll County.

The board also set a special election for November 8. Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton said voters will vote in the 2022 election for Congress, Court of Appeals, Chancery Court Judge, Circuit Court Judge and two school board member seats for the Carroll County School Board.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, qualifying for the elections will begin on January 3, 2022 and will end on February 1, 2022. A primary election will be held on June 7, 2022 and the general election will be held on November 8.

The board also voted for Kevin Horan, in his capacity as a legislator, to have a resolution drafted in honor of Avant to be presented before the Mississippi House of Legislatures. The resolution would honor Avant’s service to the county.

Also, the board discussed the Northern Justice Court Clerk’s office. Currently, Frances Williams is serving as interim District Justice Court Clerk for the entire county. However, Williams contract as interim ends on January 31.

Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter said a better system needed to be implemented and a decision needed to be made.

“We had court here Thursday and it was hectic,” he said. Carpenter said he and others went back and forth attempting to help the court clerks but it was chaotic. He said they had an incident where a man left and a bench warrant was almost issued for him because he has several tickets.

“The man came back two to three hours later but we didn’t know he even left,” Carpenter said.

The board discussed whether to have one clerk for the county and two deputy clerks or two clerks in each office and deputy clerks. Stanton said they looked at other counties who have dual county seats on how they operated.

He said the closest to population and geographical size to Carroll was Chickasaw County. He said the county only as one clerk. He said Yalabousha County had two offices but closed everything in Coffeeville and moved to Water Valley.

The other counties with dual county seats are: Bolivar, Harrison, Hinds, Jasper, Jones, Panola and Tallahatchie. Stanton said Panola and Tallahatchie both have one central location, for Panola everything is done in Sardis and for Tallahatchie, everything is done in Charleston.

“They have a courthouse in Sumner, but they’ve moved everything to Charleston,” Stanton. He said the closest to them will be Yalabousha.

Horan said in Yalabousha, the judges alternate between Water Valley and Coffeeville week to week.

“We need to make a decision on this, I’m ready for it to be behind us,” President Jim Neill said.

Horan recommended to the board that they should take the resumes that they have and conduct interviews after the Vaiden meeting. He said they needed to have someone in place by January.

Carpenter said they were issues that needed to be addressed within the Northern District Justice Court Clerk’s office.

Also, the board heard from Andrew Nowlin and Mike Bailey and Pate Shackleford, the two insurance companies are competing for the county’s business. The county currently works with Bailey and Shackleford, but Nowlin’s company Affordable Employee Benefits wants to win the county’s business.

The board decided to take both proposals under advisement and decide on who they’re going with at the Dec. 27 meeting in

Vaiden.