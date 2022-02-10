Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins suggested during a regular Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday that officials decide against permitting the sell of medical marijuana in the county.

“I think it’s going to open the door for more criminal activity,” said Tompkins after the meeting. “I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

He said allowing the sell of marijuana in the county would attract and encourage people with criminal intentions.

“It’s going to bring in people producing illegal substances but portraying it as legal,” said Tompkins.

Law enforcement within the county is facing a problem with the illegal sale and usage of marijuana, he said, and county officials currently are reviewing details of the Senate Bill 2095, which Gov. Tate Reeves signed last week, legalizing medical marijuana in Mississippi.

Board Attorney Allen “Devoe” Lancaster said during the meeting that the county had 90 days from the date the governor signed the bill to decide whether or not to allow the sale of medical marijuana.

In a text message, Lancaster stated that patients would be allowed three ounces per month or .75 ounces per week.

Usually, medical marijuana has been prescribed for pain resulting from illnesses, including headaches, cancer, glaucoma and nerve pain, according to WebMD.

Medical marijuana also is prescribed for muscle spasms due to multiple sclerosis, nausea, seizure disorders and Crohn’s disease, the website stated. Lancaster went on to state, “Cultivators and processors can be in any area zoned agricultural or industrial. They can be in areas zoned commercial if approved by the local government.”

The board did not take any action on the discussion during the meeting.

In other news:

• Members authorized the board president to sign for a Biewer Sawmill cap loan project.

• The board agreed to ratify the chancery clerk issuing handwritten checks for the Biewer Sawmill cap loan project.

• Board members agreed to authorize the clerk to begin processing the close of Old Iron Bridge Road.

• The board accepted the lowest quote from Steve Dave’s A/C to replace a unit at DHS.

• They agreed to issue handwritten checks for the chancer and circuit clerk’s matching portion of retirement.

• Board members agreed to purchase a backhoe.

• They authorized the hiring of a part-time employee at the Emergency Operations Center