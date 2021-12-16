Officers with the Winona Police Department arrested a second man in connection with a shooting on South Central Avenue that wounded one.

Charles McBride Petty, 20, of Winona, was arrested around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Chief Roshaun Daniels said Petty has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling connected to a shooting at a home on South Central Avenue Sunday, December 5, at a residence on South Central Ave.

Another man, Daryl Jashawn Harbin, 31, of Winona, was arrested Sunday, December 12, at 8:30 p.m. at the department in connection with the shooting. Harbin was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

Daniels reported that Faye Booker was shot multiple times in the leg while inside the home. He said there were other people, along with Booker, in the home, and the alleged shooters stood outside the home and shot 30 to 40 times. He added that officers found shells at the scene from a .40 caliber and an AR-15.

Booker was transported to Jackson and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Daniels said Petty was arrested without incident and transported to the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. His bond is set at $400,000. Daniels said more arrests are pending.

