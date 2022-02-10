Members of the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School Board discussed during a regular meeting on Tuesday the need for a crossing guard at Winona Elementary School.

Until recent weeks, traffic on Mississippi Highway 82 near WES had been directed, either by a school resource officer (SRO) or a Winona police officer, according to Dr. Teresa Jackson, WMCSB superintendent, and board members.

“We have removed the SRO from directing traffic at the attorney’s advice,” said Jackson.

Later, she said, “Liability wise, we don’t need to be out there directing traffic.”

They said the school district no longer provides traffic direction by an SRO or any other school employee due to the news of an SRO in Shannon being fatally wounded from being hit recently while directing traffic.

Jackson said WES Principal Tabitha McCrory reported about 10 students walk home, and teachers are instructing them on properly using the crosswalk.

“We are still allowing students to walk,” said Jackson. “We strongly encourage parents to walk with their children.”

Board member Nora Dunn said years ago, the city stopped directing traffic, and parents “stepped up,” like recently, to ensure the safety of the students.

Board Attorney Lane Greenlee added the city has directed traffic in that area for many years.

“I don’t know why they withdrew the service,” said Greenlee. “A matter of authority, it’s the authority of the city to be in the highway.”

Board members, the superintendent and the board attorney addressed the concern parents and citizens have impending traffic issues.

“Some people I have talked to are concerned by the traffic when Biewer [Sawmill] is up and running,” said Jackson.

Board members did not take action regarding traffic issues during the meeting.

In other news:

• Jackson thanked the board members for their efforts and presented gift baskets and envelopes from students and district employees as part of School Board Member week.

• Board members approved the financials for December, and they approved the Claims Docket for Feb. 8.

• Board members approved the consent agenda.

• They approved a spring trip for the Winona Secondary School 2022 baseball team.

• They agreed to amend the school district’s mask mandate from “required” to “recommended not required.”