Motorists that have travel Highway 51 just north of Vaiden and north of Winona should settle in and get comfortable seeing Mississippi Department of Transportation workers in uniform along their commute for the next few months.

According to District 2 Engineer James Mitch Turner, the estimated cost of the project is $5.9 million and Lehman-Roberts Company is the contractor for the project. Turner said the milling and overlay project has begun on the northern end and is proceeding southern.

Turner said in a release that the work is estimated to be complete on October 1, 2022.

Also, he gave an update on the Duck Hill/State Route 404 Bridge construction. Turner said that KEY, LLC was awarded the $6.8 million project that will replace two bridges on 404 East and 404 West. He said the west bridge’s construction will take place on the existing road without a detour bridge.

Turner said in the release that the bridge should be open around July 1, 2022, if weather permits. He said the east bridge will have a detour bridge and will be complete in late fall of this year, if weather permits. He said that project is 52.2 percent complete.