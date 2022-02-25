A public hearing will be held on March 21 at the Montgomery County Courthouse to address the possible closure of Old Iron Bridge Road.

Members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors have been considering the closure due to a lack of use, Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood said.

“It’s grown up, and it’s basically a one-laned road,” said Wood. “There’s nothing on it really but two landowners.”

He said the two property owners had requested the road be closed prior to the board’s discussion.

Board members voted during a February meeting to advertise on Feb. 24 for the public hearing, and during a regular meeting on Monday, they approved the advertising of the hearing on March 3.

Wood said the public hearing is scheduled for a recessed meeting on March 21.

“If there are no objections, they will vote to close it,” said Wood.

In other board news:

• Board members voted to approve Wood’s payroll for duties of comptroller, records restoration and other statutory duties for February.

• They approved the docket of claims and payroll of February.

• The board authorized the clerk to issue handwritten checks for the Biewer Sawmill cap loan project in the amount of $129,407.96.

• They authorized the clerk to issue a $40,911.07 handwritten check to J.J. Ferguson Sand & Gravel for Riley Road and an $18,300 handwritten check to Allen & Hoshall for a Montgomery County Coliseum project.

• Board members authorized Board President Ron Wood and the fire coordinator to sign a county fire investigator form for the Mississippi Department of Insurance.

• Board members accepted the resignation of Kevin Harris from the EOC.