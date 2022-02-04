Christ’s Cross at the Crossroads will host an Easter program on Good Friday.

Starkville Pinelake Church will lead the 6 p.m. service, according to Christ’s Cross board member Kim DeLoach, and the Rev. Gregory Magee, pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Winona, will bring the message.

“We make sure we don’t use the same people over and over,” said DeLoach. “We try to use different churches and people. We’re trying to encourage younger generations to participate.”

Christ’s Cross at the Crossroads held its first Easter program in 2014 with nearly 500 people in attendance, DeLoach said.

She hopes for a large gathering this year following the lessening threat of Covid-19. The 2020 pandemic brought a steep decline in attendance in recent years.

“It’s amazing to see how many people from Montgomery County, Attala County, Carroll County and Grenada County attend,” said DeLoach.

Christ’s Cross at the Crossroads is a manifestation of the vision of former pastor, Bro. Johnny Walker, according to Mike Rozier of Rozier Construction, the company that erected the cross in Winona.

Local citizens and churches throughout the area worked to raise the money to bring Walker’s vision to fruition, according to Rozier.