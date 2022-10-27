Jessie Pickens, 63, of Vaiden, said it was her faith in God and her support system that were able to get her through the hardest days when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Pickens said she went in for a wellness check at a clinic in Winona. She said it was there at the clinic, where it was discovered that she had a small mass in her breast.

“From there, they sent me to Jackson where I had another mammogram and they discovered that it was cancer. They were able to catch it very early,” she said. Pickens said her breast cancer was caught early before it became a “stage.”

Pickens said she was sent to Jackson because the clinic in Winona wanted to be certain of what they saw when she had her mammogram there.

She said hearing the news scared her at first, and she thought about her children Lakesha Duren and Travis Pickens.

“I thought about putting my children through treatments [with me], it was a scary feeling. But, I had faith in God. When I found out I had cancer, I cried. But, it was when I saw my son cry that hurt. He’s a grown man sure enough, but when I saw him cry, I knew I had to be strong for him. Because I didn’t want him to be strong for me,” Pickens said.

She said hearing “You have cancer” kept playing in her head, but she kept her faith and her eyes on the Lord. Pickens said she had surgery to remove the mass on Jan. 9, 2019, and after that, she endured 39 rounds of radiation.

“Now, I take a pill, and I have to take it for five years,” she said. “Dr. May said it’s just like I’m taking radiation.” Pickens said she began to do her own research on breast cancer and to learn more about it.

“I didn’t know much about it until I got it and neither did my kids,” she said. “It runs in my family.” Pickens said her sister, Ora Ward, is in her 20th year of being in remission from breast cancer. She said being able to lean on her sister helped her a lot during that time.

Pickens also said her pastor at the time, the Rev. Fredrick Redd, was also diagnosed with cancer at the same time she was.

“It was nice to be able to talk to people who knew what I was going through, and they listened. They didn’t just tell you what you should do or what you should not do, they listened,” Pickens said. “They were there for me spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.” Pickens said she made friends with people who were also receiving radiation, ones that she still keeps in touch with now.

She said throughout the entire process, she was never alone, and she never felt alone. She said that her family never allowed her to be alone or feel alone.

But, for Pickens, the biggest thing was the love and support of her family that rallied around her. “I didn’t have to do anything. They made sure that I had everything I needed, my bills were paid. They would just get me out of the house or come by just to check on me. They weren’t just there for me financially, they were they for me mentally and emotionally, too.”

She said there were some tough days she battled, but she never allowed her children to see them.

“I would cry to myself. I had to keep my children from seeing them, especially my son. It was taking a toll on him, and I didn’t want to see him worried. I had to be strong for him,” she said.

Three years later, Pickens said she’s continuously received a clean bill of health. “I go every six months, and I always have a good report.”

She said if she could give advice to anyone who is currently battling cancer, she would tell them to keep their faith.

“Love is what you have to be surrounded by to get through,” she said. “Pray and put your faith in God. If you have to cry, just do it. Don’t hold it in and know that you’re not alone.”

Pickens said she has a new perspective on life after going toe-to-toe with cancer and winning.

“I see life differently now. I know what I need to do, and I don’t take it for granted. You can’t take life for granted,” she said. “I’m just blessed and thankful. You just have to put your faith in God. It’s gone be okay.”