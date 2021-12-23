Two months ago, Winona City Clerk Monica Turner took over from former City Clerk June Williams. She said it’s been a learning experience, but she’s eager to learn the job and to do it well.

She’s the first black woman to ever hold the position of city clerk in Winona. Turner said it hasn’t really hit her yet that she’s really the first.

“It didn’t really hit me until today,” she said. Turner said she’s excited about the new position and wants to soak up all the knowledge that she can.

Turner said it has been a learning curve. Before joining the city, she worked as the Sanitation Clerk for the county in the Montgomery County Tax Assessor and Collector’s office. She said the two jobs are like night and day.

“There’s a big difference between the two. I don’t have to interact with customers anymore. Now, I handle the issues of the city and deal with the department heads. It’s been a different transition,” she said.

Turner said she’s thankful for the help of Deputy City Clerk Tiffany Everett and former City Clerk June Williams. She said Everett teaches her the basics, the ins and out of the day-to-day work, and on the weekends, Williams comes in and helps train her.

“Both of them have been awesome,” Turner said, adding that she is also going to conferences, taking classes, and getting as much education about her new job as she can.

“I want to do a good job in the position,” she said. Turner was returning from the Mississippi Clerks Conference at the time of the interview Friday afternoon.

“There were a lot of new clerks who felt like I did, and it was nice to know that I wasn’t alone,” she said.

She said Williams did a great job for the city and she’s not trying to fill her shoes; she just wants to excel at the position and make it hers.

“I’m not trying to be June, I can’t be June. I’m trying to be Monica,” she said. “I’m just thankful that the board considered me for the position. It’s going to take some time to adjust. It’s not going to happen overnight and it’s not going to happen in six months, but I’ll get there.”

She said she working to do all that she can to be a great city clerk and to do what she knows how to do.

Turner said she would love to see Winona return to its heyday, when a person didn’t have to drive an hour and a half just to go to a retail store. She wants to see the city have more productive things for children to do, and to know that she is making a small difference in that is big for her.