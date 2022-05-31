One man in connection with a Thursday, May 12 shooting was bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Anthony Tyrone Johnson, Jr. was bound over on Thursday, May 26 in Winona Municipal Court. Johnson has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

In an earlier story, Captain Matt Milletello said officers responded to shots fired call at a home on Powell Street, where the victim Antonius Winters, 32, lives. Milletello said MedStat EMTs and paramedics transported Winters to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. He said he was then transferred to another healthcare facility with life-threatening injuries.

Milletello said at least one child was in the home when the shooting occurred. He said a suspect was arrested less than an hour after the shooting.

He said officers took the suspect to CMRCF. This shooting remains under investigation by the Winona Police Department. Johnson’s bond was reduced from $250,000 to $25,000.

Police said the case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.