Part 2 of the two part series

Many people throughout Montgomery County secretly worked with the Poor People’s Campaign to improve living conditions and income levels of those living below the poverty line.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. met with staff of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) in November 1967 to set in motion the Poor People’s Campaign, which sought “solutions to many of the problems facing the country’s poor,” according to Britannica.com.

The SCLC, a nonprofit, advocacy organization committed to nonviolent action in achieving a goal, focused on educating people in “areas of personal responsibility, leadership potential and community service, according to the SCLC website.

As part of the Poor People’s Campaign, SCLC representatives visited areas across southern states to address needs.

The Rev. Johnny Butts, a classmate of Dorothy Woods who was featured in last week’s installment of the two-part series, remembers working with SCLC representative R.B. Cottonreader.

According to Alabama Department of Archives and History, Cottonreader was a project director for SCLC. He organized communities and voter registration drives, the Civil Rights Movement Archive stated.

“He came to help organize when he heard about the situation in the school system,” said Butts of school desegregation in Montgomery County. “The SCLC was preparing a march on Washington on grievances. He was helping us with our grievances in conjunction with school integration.”

King and the SCLC organized the Poor People’s Campaign, later called the Mule Train, following civil rights legislation victories, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, according to Britannica.com.

Through the Poor People’s Campaign, they hoped to address economic inequalities through “non-violent direct action.”

The SCLC planned for poor African Americans, Caucasians, Native Americans and Hispanic Americans from different urban and rural areas to come together in Washington, D.C. and demonstrate to persuade Congress and the federal executive branch to act on a $12 billion Economic Bill of Rights guaranteeing employment, income and an end to discrimination in housing, according to Britannica.com.

Americans across the nation and here in Mississippi were pushed to act because they felt that sting of unfair access to a livable income and homes.

“I felt it was necessary because children were being denied things other children were being given freely,” said Butts. “As a citizen of the United States, we were denied what the Constitution had made available for us. We had the right to speak out against it.”

Many protestors traveled across southern states and north to Washington in wagons pulled by mules, hence the name “Mule Train,” and others rented vehicles and traveled by bus or van.

Members of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Kilmichael traveled by van to march in D.C. while members of Binford Chapel United Methodist Church in Duck Hill provided a place for travelers to rest.

“My brother, T.R. and I helped to get things ready for the march,” said Butts, a member of Mt. Olive.

Unfortunately, because they were still in high school, their mother would not allow them to take the journey north to Washington.

Other protestors, such as the late Woodrow Ratliff, Sr. of the Sweatman community at the time, contributed to the movement by providing mules for those who would travel to Washington so their voice would be heard.

Having died in Memphis in April 1968, King did not get to realize his vision of the Poor People’s Campaign becoming the Poor People’s March on Washington from May to June, according to Britannica.com.

Members of the SCLC and other protestors, did however, carry his dream with them.

Cottonreader encouraged local protestors to be vigilant and prepared, and he taught them how to approach people who might oppose them, Butts said.

“Cottonreader was sharing with us what Dr. King had shared with them,” said Butts, adding Cottonreader reminded protestors to adopt a nonviolent approach.

On Mother’s Day in 1968, Coretta Scott King led thousands of women to the capitol in the first wave of demonstrators demanding economic justice. Many more followed through the month of June, according to Stanford University website.

The campaign succeeded in qualifying 200 counties for free surplus food distribution and securing promises from several federal agencies to hire poor people to help run programs for the poor.