As the heat turns up this summer, so does the gas prices. However, Grenada County and Montgomery County are holding as one of the few counties in the area with the lowest prices. And, as the Fourth of July holiday approaches any relief is a good thing.

Friday, AAA reported that Montgomery County was priced at $4.44 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Grenada County was priced at $4.33 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Neighboring Carroll County is six cents higher than Montgomery County at $4.50. The lowest prices in the state are in Panola County, where gas is $4.26 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. The highest in the state is in Claiborne County, which is the Port Gibson area in the southern portion of the state, where gas is $4.79 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.

With the school year just a month out, many administration, teachers, faculty and staff are preparing to return back to the classroom, which leads to the question how prices will affect school districts as there appears to be not much of a drop in prices.

Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District Superintendent Dr. Teresa Jackson said the district will have to budget more for fuel, but because of COVID restrictions, the district has been able to save.

“It could mean fewer field trips; however, we have saved in this area over the last two and a half years due to COVID restrictions,” Jackson said. “The cost should not affect sports in the 2022-2023 school year. We have diversified our fleet by purchasing new buses that are more energy efficient using gasoline versus diesel. We do have to bus football players from the main campus to the practice field on Alberta Drive; however, there are not any adjustments that we can make at this time to cut that cost. Also, the amount of gas used to transport those students is not significant to our overall fuel consumption.”

Jackson said another area of concern are employees that commute to the district and the district’s ability to draw in great employees if there isn’t a drop in prices anytime soon.

“The impact of higher gas prices on employees that commute is definitely a concern for the district. We know that extra added expense is a burden for our employees and could affect our ability to draw great employees to our district in the future if there isn't any relief,” Jackson said. “Although the majority of our employees live in Montgomery County, we have quite a few that drive from surrounding counties including - Grenada, Carroll, Webster, Leflore, Yalobusha, Attala, Holmes, Panola, and Madison counties. We would hate to lose any one of those employees due to the high cost of fuel.”

Carroll County School District Business Manager Brett Reynolds said gas was a main concern for the district this year.

“We’ve doubled up in the budget this year for gas prices because we’re not sure what it’s going to be,” Reynolds said. He said the district has no plans to lessen field trips and bus routes will continue as scheduled and he doesn’t forsee a problem with sporting events.

“We don’t want to take that away from the kids,” Reynolds said. “So, I made cuts in other places so we wouldn’t have to. We’ve done all that we could in this budget to be sure our kids get to where they are supposed to be.”

The Carroll County School District is set to approve their new fiscal year 2022-2023 budget tonight at the J.Z. George Band Hall.