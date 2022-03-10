A former employee of Central Mississippi, Inc. has been bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Antoinette Parks-Montgomery, a former deputy director and transportation manager with CMI, has been charged with computer fraud. Montgomery is accused of deleting all of the work that she completed for the nonprofit organization from May 2021 until February 3, 2022, when she resigned.

The case was heard by Winona Pro-Tem Judge Keith Stokes Roberts after Judge Alan D. Lancaster recused himself. Lancaster recused because he’s done work in the past for CMI, and there was a conflict of interest.

According to Mississippi Annotated Code 97-45-3b the charge of computer fraud is the intent to obtain money, property or services by means of false of fraudulent conduct, practice or representations; or through the false or fraudulent alteration, deletion or insertion of programs or data.

CMI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Pamela Gary said she’d received a call from officials with the Mississippi Department of Human Services that Montgomery had been rude and refused to help a client. Gary said it had been the third time that Montgomery had been rude.

“I sent her an email telling her that we can’t have that and if it occurred again there could be a suspension. I also told her that if there was a problem, she could come and talk to me,” Gary said. She said Montgomery didn’t come and talk to her and sent an email resigning later that on February 3.

Gary said she had to use the administrator ID to access Montgomery’s computer and they discovered files had been deleted.

Montgomery’s lawyer Marcus Williams argued that Gary nor CMI Board Chair Stephanye Peeples, who also testified in the matter, could specifically say what files his client allegedly deleted.

She and Peeples both stated in their testimony they could specifically say what files were on Montgomery’s computer. Peeples said there were files for their CSBD (Community Service Block Development Grant), LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) and the Transportation grant CMI runs out of its offices.

Both women said Montgomery also had all of the files of the clients they were helping including pertinent information and it was all deleted. Williams argued that it could’ve been placed on an external hard drive.

“Then, it wouldn’t have shown up [on the computer],” Gary said. Gary, who said she has some IT background, said when they clicked on a client’s file for one of the programs, it said the filed had been moved or deleted.

“That’s the property of CMI, she can’t do that. If I leave CMI, I can’t take files with me,” Gary said.

“But, how do you know it’s illegal?” Williams asked.

“Because it is,” she said.

Gary said Montgomery called a CMI board member who was not identified and told the board member that she did it.

“The board member recorded her and we have the recording,” Gary said. “She said that and a few other choice things.” She said there was also an exchange of text messages between Montgomery and another person where she admitted it and the exchange was sent to Gary as well.

Williams also asked how Gary knew if Montgomery had completed the work.

“Because she said that she did it,” she said.

Gary said because of the incident, she and the employees at CMI are having to use manpower to try and recreate the work Montgomery allegedly deleted. She said because of Montgomery deleting all the work, CMI could stand to lose $8.1 million in grant money.

Gary said the State of Mississippi and the Attorney General’s office is also involved because the files pertain social security numbers and other pertinent information.

“If it’s found that one [social security] number was used, we stand to lose all of it,” Gary said.

Gary and Peeples both said they have no idea of the real fallout of what Montgomery did, but she did do damage.

Both women testified that officials with Viking in Greenwood had been attempting to contact CMI and they couldn’t. Both said they have a transportation contract with Viking where they provide transportation for their employees to and from the area.

Peeples said because they couldn’t contact them, they lost their contract with Viking. She said the reason why Viking couldn’t contact CMI is because Montgomery had removed the SIM card from the work phone she was issued.

Gary said officials with Verizon Wireless told them that the SIM card was last used on February 11.

Williams argued that just because Montgomery deleted files does not make it criminal, it makes it civil. City Prosecutor Putt Crull, Jr. argued that Montgomery decided to throw a temper tantrum and delete the files and it was in fact criminal.

“Mr. Williams, when this court signed the arrest warrant for the arrest of Mrs. Montgomery, it was determined that this, in fact, a criminal case,” Roberts said.

Roberts found probable cause to bind Montgomery over for the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury. Her bond of $10,000 had to be rewritten for Circuit Court by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3.