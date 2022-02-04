Three years ago, at the height of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Anteeatta “Tee” Archie began #AdoptASenior for the Class of 2020 at J.Z. George High School. Archie, a 2004 alum and a native of Carrollton, said during the interview in April of 2020 that she wanted to give the seniors hope.

“All I did was start the group, but this initiative has definitely been a community effort. While I know that many people do not have Facebook pages, I posed the question in the group for parents and community members to seek out seniors and families who may not be informed of the group page,” Archie wrote. “Members began to invite other members, post names of students and/or parents of senior students, ask around through phone calls or texts, and really embraced this initiative and bought-in to the cause. I cannot take all the credit; as this was definitely a community effort.”

Archie’s efforts began to blossom as many in the community took part in the initiative to show the students the community supported them. So much so, Archie held the Adopt-a-Senior for a second year, for the class of 2021.

At the time of the interview, Archie wrote that she stepped out on faith. She didn’t know how it would turn out.

“The love shown has definitely proven that in these difficult times, Carroll County members, individuals with ties to Carroll County, and so many others have embraced the idea to support our J.Z. George Seniors and their families. While I no longer live in Carrollton, this is still my home, and it always will be,” she wrote in 2020. “Through this Random Act of Kindness, I just hope this initiative was able to demonstrate our love and support for our J.Z. George Seniors and their families alike!”

Sadly, Archie died in June 2021. However, the Adopt-a-Senior initiative is still ongoing, in her honor.

Her cousin, Erika Davis and her mom ,Alisa Archie ,have both stepped in to continue Archie’s legacy.

“We decided early on that we wanted to continue it,” Davis said. She said that so far 23 Seniors have introduced themselves to the group and all of them except for one, had been adopted.

“He may have been adopted, I hadn’t been on the page to see,” Davis said Friday. She said she checks the page regularly. Davis said they kept up with the same things that Archie began.

“She waited until after prom, and they had taken their state test,” she said. “As it got closer to May, it picked up more and more.” Davis said the reception has been great, and she wouldn’t be surprised as it gets closer to graduation ,that multiple students would be adopted. She said they were a little worried because Archie was no longer here, but she said it has continued to pick up.

“I was on the administration before, and so was her mom,” Davis said. “But, I didn’t do as much, and I didn’t know how time consuming it was.” She said “But, that was her cousin’s heart. She was a giver, and she wanted to ensure that the students knew people were rooting for them.

“It’s bittersweet, knowing that this is something that she started,” Davis said, while fighting tears. “That was Tee. She had a very big heart. She would give herself to people.” She said that Archie was an educator so helping the students is something that came natural to her.

She said when Archie began Adopt-a-Senior for J.Z. George, it was during a time when students didn’t know if they would graduate or how. That year, J.Z. George held a drive-through graduation.

Davis said she wants the community to know that this initiative is something they will keep going for years to come. Because now, it’s not just Adopt-a-Senior.

“It’s in honor of Dr. Anteeatta Archie,” she said. “And it’s something we’re going to continue to do year after year. To show people she had a life. She had a legacy that she left behind and it will continue. She would be elated for sure to see it was still ongoing.”

Davis said the Archie family has a foundation and a scholarship in the works in honor of Archie. “She was very active in several areas. And one of those areas was here in Carrollton. So, we plan to start the foundation within the next year,” Davis said. “At the end of the day, I want to continue carrying on her legacy and I will, with the help of her mom.”

At the end of her 2020 interview, Archie ended with this, and it’s still true three years later.

“Education truly is the most powerful weapon, and ultimately, it is this generation of students who will serve as the ammunition for making a difference in our societal future. I wish all J.Z. George Seniors the Best in All Your Future Endeavors!”