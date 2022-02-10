Carroll County Supervisors are in the beginning stages of the redistricting process. Monday morning in Vaiden, the board met with Heston Oliver of the Stennis Institute. Oliver explained that counties would have to redistrict if they were 10 percent over their deviation – meaning the population of all the beats have to equal or as close to equal as possible.

Currently, Beat 1, which is Supervisor Jim Neill’s beat, has 1,903. Beat 2, which is Supervisor Josh Hurst’s beat, has 2,217. Beat 3, which is Supervisor Dill Tucker’s beat, has 2,2022. Beat 4, which is Supervisor Claude Fluker’s beat, has 1,868 and Beat 5, which is Supervisor Rickie Corley’s beat, has 1,988.

Beat 2 and Beat 3 both have more people than Beats 1 and 4. So, to redistrict as close to equal as possible, Beat 1 would gain some from Beat 2, and Beat 4 would gain some from Beat 3. Because Beat 5 is close to 2,000, its possible Corley’s beat may lose a few people.

But, the lines being drawn and how things will be divided is still up in the air.

Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton told the board since they have to redistrict, they should look at their precinct list and see if they can combine some or add one. Stanton said the board needed to make a decision before the primary election in June, since this is a voting year.

Oliver said he was going through the same process with Newton County, and their supervisors were also considering precincts. The board agreed to meet on Monday, February 14 to begin to put a plan in place toward their redistricting plan.

Also, the board discussed Rebel Road and County Road 72. Last summer, a torrential rainfall washed out Rebel Road and George Road in North Carrollton. Both roads have temporary repairs but are in need of permanent ones, however – the permanent repairs are more than what supervisors can afford.

And they are left with trying to figure out what their next move is to resolve the issue.

The board decided to table the matter and discuss it along with their redistricting plan on Valentine’s Day.

The board also:

Approved adjustments for the Carroll County Tax Assessors.

Approved to stop payment on a check written to the Mississipppi Department of Employment Security and reissue it.

Approved travel for Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter.

Approved purchase of treated timber for a bridge in Beat 4 in the amount of $4,963.20.