A Vaiden man is dead following a family disturbance on Tuesday evening.

Carroll County deputies found Maurice Robinson, 30, “lying unresponsive in the yard” near his home on County Road 226, according to a statement released by Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker.

Shortly after a 4:30 p.m. call was dispatched regarding the disturbance, the Carroll County Emergency Operations Center received a second call reporting shots fired at the residence, according to the statement.

After securing the area, deputies provided first aid to Robinson until Medstat arrived and later pronounced him dead, release stated. Deputies then processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

“During the investigation, deputies learned that an argument developed because of an unpaid power bill,” said Walker, adding the argument was between Robinson and one other family member. “Both family members lived on the property in two different

structures.” Robinson’s body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy, Walker said.

“Though this situation appears to be a family disturbance that escalated into the tragic death of Mr. Robinson, our deputies will continue to gather evidence and take statements as they await the results of the autopsy,” stated Walker. “The results of the investigation will then be turned over to the District Attorney’s office to see if any charges will be filed.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had been arrested in the shooting of Robinson, Walker said.

“We encourage everyone to join with us in prayer for this family,” stated Walker.