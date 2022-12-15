Santa’s magic seems to have centered itself right here in Montgomery county.

Kilmichael Public Library is an unofficial North Pole Post Office where letters of kids of Kilmichael are magically sent to Santa’s charming local assistant, Christina Taylor.

“[The letters] are so sweet,” said, Sandra Britt.

Taylor first began working as Santa’s assistant “several years ago” when she and her family lived in Kansas. Her husband built a North Pole post box, and children began dropping letters in it.

Taylor decided to begin writing responses, but she “didn’t want to write generic” responses. She wanted to write letters personalized to each child.

She kept the tradition alive when the family moved to Indiana, and they are now continuing the tradition in Mississippi.

“We moved here this June,” Taylor went on to say, “and we love it here.” She is grateful to “team up with the library, [she] wouldn’t be able to do [it] without them.”

Taylor’s enthusiasm for her community and belief in the Spirit of Christmas make her “a good Samaritan” according to Britt.

When asked what her favorite letter was, Taylor couldn’t decide what her favorite was, but she disclosed a story that took place while she was living in Indiana.

Upon reading a girl’s letter and finding her in doubt about the existence of Santa, Taylor wrote a response to help renew the girl’s belief and was sent a video by the girl’s mother after the girl read Taylor’s response.

“I love being able to help the community,” Taylor said, “I love being able to help keep [children’s] belief in Santa and the Spirit of Christmas alive, because it seems like lots of people have lost it.”