The J.Z. George girls, behind the stellar play of junior Aaniyah Williams, picked up a pair of wins last weekend in improving to 3-16 overall.

Williams, who has been selected to play in the Mississippi Sports Medicine North/South All-Star Basketball Games on March 18 at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College, scored 41 points in Saturday’s 55-53 win over visiting Humphreys County.

Sharissa Gladys tacked on eight points for the Lady Jags.

In the boys’ game, the Cowboys prevailed 55-41. Keiyhaun Wilks had 10 points, and BJ Green tacked on nine. KD Wiley finished with seven for the Jags (4-12).

Friday night, J.Z. George played host to Region 4-2A foe Eupora High School. Williams poured in a season-high 53 points as the Lady Jags beat the Lady Eagles 70-58. Eupora led 14-12 after one but J.Z. George took a 33-31 lead by the break. They led 49-47 after the third frame.

Shanterria Grant tacked on eight points, and Kamya Williams had five points. Kiyunna Ward had four points.

In the boys’ game, the Jaguars started district play off on the right foot with a 48-45 win as Nehemiah Williams scored 16 points. Rodney Catron had 10, and Green and Jeremiah Williams had six points each.

J.Z. George, which played at Calhoun City Tuesday, visits Bruce High School Friday.