The Winona High School girls’ basketball team picked up a 53-27 win at home against French Camp Academy on Nov. 17 to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Winona led 17-6 after the first period, 35-12 at the half and 45-19 after the third frame.

Jayla Campbell had 10 points, and Ja’Najah Turner tacked on 10 points. Tamari Ford had five points.

In the boys’ game, the Tigers fell to 1-4 with a 43-31 loss to French Camp. K.D. Topps and Cameron Bibbs had 11 points each, and Darrion Crawford tallied nine.

Winona led 6-2 after one, but French Camp took a 17-8 lead at the half.

In games from Nov. 15 at Calhoun City, the Lady Tigers lost 51-28 as Calhoun led 25-8 at the half. Campbell had 13 points, and Ariella Jones tallied 10 points.

In the boys’ game, Calhoun City won 63-33. Yoshawn Hudson had 10 points, and Crawford nine for the Tigers.

Winona hosts Coffeeville Nov. 29.