Modern Woodmen of America chose Larry Greenlee as a Hometown Hero for his

community service.

A staple in the community, providing support to area schools, one university and residents, Larry Greenlee is truly a Hometown Hero.

Local Modern Woodmen of America financial representative, Matt Bennett, bestowed this honor upon Greenlee after having known him for decades.

Bennett said Modern Woodmen of America look for heroes in the community that are usually not celebrated although they make a significant impact.

Known as a modest man in the community, Greenlee simply said he “felt very honored” to be chosen for the distinction.

“I hope I’m worthy of it,” Greenlee said.

He is an active supporter of Mississippi State University, Winona Christian School and Winona Montgomery Consolidated School District (WMCSD), according to WMCSD Board President Jill White, who also is Greenlee’s sister.

“Larry supports the local schools through donations, sponsorship and support,” said White. “He also is a MSU season ticket holder.”

Bennett said he remembers Greenlee, owner of Greenlee’s Shoprite, donating to Montgomery County School District before the district consolidated with Winona Separate School District to form WMCSD.

“We’ve got to have our schools. I buy ads at both schools for the athletic events,” said Greenlee.

He often goes out of his way to help others, including having groceries delivered to people who cannot physically go to Greenlee’s Shoprite to purchase goods.

“I think this business is a community service. We provide for our community in which we try to do all we can to promote our community and help the residents,” said Greenlee.

Each Sunday, Greenlee’s helping hands extend into his home church, Kilmichael Baptist Church, White said.

“He helps with the men’s breakfast group. He also helps support God’s House of Hope and Make-A-Wish,” White said. “He is always willing to lend a helping hand.”

Greenlee provides a meal for the residents of God’s House of Hope in Kilmichael each Saturday.

“We want to help,” Greenlee said. “Wayne Ford is our main cook. We fix an array of stuff. We’ll have beef tips. We’ll have [spaghetti and] spaghetti sauce. I think he’s going to cook neck bones this week. It’s just something we felt like we could do, and it would benefit them because they’re doing a great service.”

He commends efforts being made at God’s House of Hope to improve the lives of the residents and their families because these efforts are done in the name of God.

“They do it for the right reason. They help a lot of people, and I hope they continue to help a lot more,” he said.

People have begun to notice his efforts to help others as they bring financial donations for God’s House of Hope to him while he’s working at Greenlee’s Shoprite, also in Kilmichael, according to Bennett.

Sharing with others is not a chore Greenlee took on overnight but a gift he received from his parents and nurtured over time, according to his sister.

“That was instilled in him by his parents, the late Harvey and Sara Greenlee,” said White.

Greenlee currently owns and runs Greenlee’s Shoprite which was established by his parents in 1970, when he graduated from Kilmichael High School.

“Our parents not only ran the store, but also farmed and had cattle. So, he moved back to help them out, and he has a deep love for Kilmichael,” said White.

Greenlee has worked at the store “his whole life basically, except for when he went off to play football for MSU from 1970 to 1973,” she said.

While many other service providers have closed in Kilmichael, including the Kilmichael Hospital and Kilmichael Drug Store along with the high school and elementary school, Greenlee said he hopes to keep the store open as long as he can to continue serving the area.