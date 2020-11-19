As the holiday season gets underway, many may be questioning how they will be able to purchase their child a gift. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many who may have been able to afford Christmas in the past, may not be able to do so this year.

However, a community-wide Toys for Tots drive is underway to ensure that every child is able to get a gift for Christmas. Blessings for all, Empowered by Faith, Inc. has held a yearly toy drive for Toys for Tots where the group serves families in Montgomery, Carroll and Grenada with the help of corporate and individual donations.

However, just as the pandemic hurt many families, it also hurt businesses as well and organizer Calbrina Ward-Woods is reaching out to community to be able to gift a child with a gift this Christmas.

Businesses, other organizations, and individuals wishing to donate funds can send them by check or money order to P.O. Box 342, Winona, MS 38967. Checks and money orders must be made out to BFA, Empowered by Faith. Tax forms are available upon request.

People can also drop-off toy at the following locations in Montgomery and Carroll Counties: The Winona Times/The Conservative, Winona City Hall, Winona Fire Department, Vaiden City Hall, Carrollton Town Hall, North Carrollton Town Hall, and the Carroll County Courthouse in Carrollton.